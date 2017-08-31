Triumph TR6 Cabriolet 1969

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph TR6 Series 1, 125 HP cabriolet 1969, restored, in very good condition This beautiful Triumph TR6 in the original colour ‘Damson’ burgundy red was delivered in 1969. A few years ago the car is completely body off restored to his original condition, according to the Heritage Certificate. Both the interior and exterior are in very good condition. The car has black leather seats, a wooden dashboard and the original hard top. The car has the original 2498 CC, 6 cyl engine and a manual gearbox which makes the car drive great. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.