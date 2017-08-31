loading Loading please wait....
Triumph TR6 1974

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Triumph TR6 1974 cabriolet overdrive in very good condition 1974 Triumph TR6 roadster. Both the inside and outside are in a very beautiful and well maintained condition. The 2498 cc 125 hp engine is in a very well maintained condition. This car has Minilite wheels, overdrive, bucket seats and a wooden steering wheel. A very beautiful car marvellous to drive. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive triumph tr6 1974 overdrive rwd 2-seater convertible 2wd

  • Ad ID
    409856
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > TR6
  • Year
    1974
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

