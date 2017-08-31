Triumph TR6 1971

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Triumph TR6 cabriolet 1971 overdrive Good running and driving 1971 Triumph TR6 in British Racing Green. Car has the optional overdrive. Car looks nice and drives good. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.