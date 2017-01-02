Triumph - 1972 TR6 Convertible

car description

Opening Hours

Monday 9am-5pm Tuesday 9am-5pm Wednesday 9am-5pm Thursday 9am-5pm

Friday 9am-5pm Saturday By appointment Sunday By appointment

Appointments can also be made outside normal business hours.

A true Iconic car ! A piece of History !

Only one owner from new ! Comes with original bill of sale from HR Owen.

This stunning TR6 is finished in bright Yellow with Black leather interior.

No frills, no nonsense, just a beautiful piece of British Motoring.

This example drives amazingly well, probably better than when it was new it has overdrive and all functions correctly, the car has been painted as you would expect and looks stunning, the interior is all original, so may be the only area that could do with some attention.

This is potentially a great investment opportunity, with only 8370 originally sold in the UK out of a total production of 94,000. In 2011 there were only 2723 registered in the UK.

For further information or to arrange a viewing/test drive, please do not hesitate to contact us by email at sales@karden.co.uk or telephone 01732 883113