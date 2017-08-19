loading Loading please wait....
Triumph TR6

£17,000 - £20,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1972 Triumph TR6 manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 131/135. A contender for 'Best of Breed' a freshly restored TR6... Extensive rebuild just finished, with several thousands spent. See vendor comments Car came from the dry State of Arizona. Changed from left to right-hand drive Stripped to a bare shell (but importantly not removed from the chassis ) Professional repaint Now superbly presented in Mimosa Yellow with a Black interior. Only 20 miles since the rebuildHeritage Certificate present, Fresh MoT prior to sale  Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 5/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 5/5, Running gear: 5/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/triumph-tr6-8257.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305323
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    19/08/2017
  • Category
    Triumph > TR6
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4246 mi
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

