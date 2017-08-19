car description

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1972 Triumph TR6 manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 131/135. A contender for 'Best of Breed' a freshly restored TR6... Extensive rebuild just finished, with several thousands spent. See vendor comments Car came from the dry State of Arizona. Changed from left to right-hand drive Stripped to a bare shell (but importantly not removed from the chassis ) Professional repaint Now superbly presented in Mimosa Yellow with a Black interior. Only 20 miles since the rebuildHeritage Certificate present, Fresh MoT prior to sale Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 5/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 5/5, Running gear: 5/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/triumph-tr6-8257.