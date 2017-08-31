1972 Triumph TR6 PI 150BHP

car description

We are delighted to offer this RHD home market Triumph TR6 PI onto to the market. VBK 696K is a 150 BHP CP chassis number car that was supplied new in Sapphire Blue by Portsmouth Garages Ltd. The car was built on the 24th May 1972 and was supplied new with overdrive, tonneau cover, seat belts and heater. The car has come to us from a North Yorkshire based collector and over the past six years has fulfilled the purpose of being a completely reliable, very usable TR6. Over the past few years a fortune has been spent on mechanical work and whilst the body was restored many years ago, it does present well and has the looks of a car that can be used and really enjoyed.

From the history file we can see the TR6 had a major body restoration back in 1987. The car was stripped to a bare shell and Triumph specialists Rimmer Brothers supplied various new body panels for the car. The front wings, inner wings, inner and outer sills were replaced and the car treated to a full re-paint on completion. The gearbox was removed and overdrive completely overhauled and various mechanical work was carried out. Since this major bodywork around 28,000 miles have been covered in the car.

Moving onto the lat