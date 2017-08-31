Triumph TR4 Cabriolet 1964

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph TR4 1964 Old English White, restored in very good condition The TR4 is a british sportscar, built by Triump Motor Company between 1961 and 1965. This is a 1964 TR4 cabriolet. Both the in- and outside are in a very beautiful restored condition. The car has paint in colour Old English White, grey wire wheels and black interior with white piping, a marvelous combination with the chrome. The car has a 2138CC,4 cyl, 105 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. The car also has a wooden dashboard and a black softtop. So a very beautiful Triumph TR4, ready for lots of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.