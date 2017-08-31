Triumph TR4 A IRS cabriolet 1968

car description

This very beautiful Triumph TR4 A IRS was delivered in 1968 in a beautiful green paint with chrome in very good condition. The complete interior has black leather with white piping and a magnificent wooden dashboard. The car has the original 4 cyl engine and manual gearbox. Thanks tot the IRS this Triumph is a comfortable classis car to drive. Car has German title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.