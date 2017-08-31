loading Loading please wait....
Triumph TR4 A IRS cabriolet 1968

This very beautiful Triumph TR4 A IRS was delivered in 1968 in a beautiful green paint with chrome in very good condition. The complete interior has black leather with white piping and a magnificent wooden dashboard. The car has the original 4 cyl engine and manual gearbox. Thanks tot the IRS this Triumph is a comfortable classis car to drive. Car has German title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive triumph tr4 a irs convertible 1968 green black-leather manual leather black-interior rwd 2-seater 2wd dark-interior

  • Ad ID
    415563
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > TR4
  • Year
    1968
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

