Triumph TR4 A Cabriolet 1965

Triumph TR4A IRS 1965 luxurious interior in very good condition The Triumph TR4A is a british sportscar produced by Triumph Motor Company between 1965 and 1967. This is a 1965 Triumph TR4A IRS. Thanks to the IRS the car drives much better than the standard TR4. The car has beautiful red paint and chrome wire wheels. The interior has marvelous luxurious black leather upholstery with white piping and wood inlay on the dashboard. The car has the 2138CC 4 cyl 105HP engine and the 4 speed manual gearbox. Drives really great. Car has German title and mot/tuv.