Triumph TR4

£21,000 - £25,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

Offered for sale is a 2138ccL 1962 Triumph TR4 manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 4/135. Further details to follow... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/triumph-tr4-8340.

  • Ad ID
    308640
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Triumph > TR4
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    45012 mi
  • Engine Size
    2138cc
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    426
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

