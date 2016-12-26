loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1963 TRIUMPH TR4 - OVERDRIVE

Compare this car
£48,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

1963 TRIUMPH TR4 - OVERDRIVE
Finished in Moonlight Blue Pearl
Unbelievable Rebuild to the Very Highest of Standards
Incredible spec includes ;
Full Steel Engine on Twin 40 Webers
4 into 1 Stainless Steel Exhaust
Uprated Clutch
Uprated Overdrive
Surrey Top,
Adjustable Front and Rear Dampers
Race Springs Front and Rear
Adjustable Camber
Polybushed
Facet Fuel Pumps
Oilcooler
Dual Circuit Brakes
Uprated Roll Bar
Torino Seats
Etc Etc Etc
Estimated cost to replicate now - £100,000 !!!!!!!!!
Never Driven in the Wet !
One of the finest examples

Accessories

1963 triumph tr4 overdrive blue rwd 2-seater convertible 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223518
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > TR4
  • Year
    1963
Email Dealer >>

Upton Fields Garage, Upton Road
NG25 0QB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed