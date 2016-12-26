car description

1963 TRIUMPH TR4 - OVERDRIVE

Finished in Moonlight Blue Pearl

Unbelievable Rebuild to the Very Highest of Standards

Incredible spec includes ;

Full Steel Engine on Twin 40 Webers

4 into 1 Stainless Steel Exhaust

Uprated Clutch

Uprated Overdrive

Surrey Top,

Adjustable Front and Rear Dampers

Race Springs Front and Rear

Adjustable Camber

Polybushed

Facet Fuel Pumps

Oilcooler

Dual Circuit Brakes

Uprated Roll Bar

Torino Seats

Etc Etc Etc

Estimated cost to replicate now - £100,000 !!!!!!!!!

Never Driven in the Wet !

One of the finest examples