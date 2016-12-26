1963 TRIUMPH TR4 - OVERDRIVE
Finished in Moonlight Blue Pearl
Unbelievable Rebuild to the Very Highest of Standards
Incredible spec includes ;
Full Steel Engine on Twin 40 Webers
4 into 1 Stainless Steel Exhaust
Uprated Clutch
Uprated Overdrive
Surrey Top,
Adjustable Front and Rear Dampers
Race Springs Front and Rear
Adjustable Camber
Polybushed
Facet Fuel Pumps
Oilcooler
Dual Circuit Brakes
Uprated Roll Bar
Torino Seats
Etc Etc Etc
Estimated cost to replicate now - £100,000 !!!!!!!!!
Never Driven in the Wet !
One of the finest examples
Upton Fields Garage, Upton Road
NG25 0QB,
United Kingdom
