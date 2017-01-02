1962 TRIUMPH TR4 'SURREY TOP'

car description

--Triumph Black with Red Leather interior, Black carpeting and Black convertible top, 2,138cc OHV Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, 4-Speed Manual Transmission, Original color combination, Match numbers, British Motor Heritage Trust Certificate. Factory equipment included: Heater, Windscreen Washer, Black Tonneau Cover, Sun Visors, New Type Instruments. This TR4 was completed on June 14, 1962, and originally painted Black with Red leather interior, as confirmed by the accompanying British Heritage Trust Certificate. This TR4 is one of the first 500 ever built! Originally shipped from Gladstone Dock, Liverpool, UK upon the Vessel ‘American Scientist’ the TR4 was later delivered to the Standard Triumph Motor Company of Boston, Massachusetts. Meticulously restored in the mid 1990’s over the course of a number of years by Precision Autocraft, MA. Presented today, it is still in superb condition today, a testament to the quality of its restoration. The seats were upholstered in high quality leather trimmed in the original color and a period Nardi wood-rim steering wheel fitted. The classic styling was further enhanced with a set of chrome wire wheels (a period factory option) and the engine bay