Triumph - TR3A Roadster - 1958

As the accompanying Heritage Certificate confirms, this TR3A was built in April 1958 and despatched to the Stanbourne Motor Company of Bournemouth.Pearl Grey with red trim, it was originally registered RBL 510 and was first owned by JH Fisher Contractors of Burghfield Common, Berkshire, as confirmed by the original green log book.JH Fisher was a company owned by Sir William Benyon, a grandson of Lord Salisbury, who also owned the 14,000 acre Englefield Estate in Berkshire and Hampshire and was to be the Tory MP for Buckingham from 1970 to 1992.Anecdotal evidence related via a previous owner states that Benyon had the car modified for competition use and campaigned it extensively before selling it in 1963, although there is no documentary evidence to substantiate this.The second owner kept the car until 1972 and the third until 2007 although it was barn stored for much of this time.The fourth owner sold it on again in 2010 by which time it was in fairly dilapidated condition.It was then treated to a total nut-and-bolt rebuild between 2010 and 2013 which has resulted in the fine specimen you see todayThe original engine was fully rebuilt and upgraded to 2,190cc specification which, allied to the 4-speed overdrive gearbox and front disc brakes, gives sparkling performance.The colour-coded wire wheels are shod with quality Vredestein tyres (including the boot-mounted spare), while a battery cut-off switch has also been fitted to the dash and inertia-reel seat belts installed.Since the restoration was completed, the car has covered barely 1,000 miles and is only just run-in.It comes with a good history file, including the aforementioned Heritage Certificate and original green log bookMany invoices detailing the parts used in the restoration.A rare hard top with roof-mounted driving lamp and a full set of weather gear including a new hood, sidescreens and tonneau are also included.In excellent condition throughout and with a most appealing and original colour schemeMust be viewed to be appreciatedThis lot can be viewed and picked up in UK.