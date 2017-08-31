car description

1960 Triumph TR3A Original rhd export model Full restoration with bare metal respray, superb paintwork Outstanding hood, tonneau and hood covers, and interior Outstanding in every respect Overdrive, wire wheels, Kenlowe fan, s/s exhaust History includes Heritage Certificate, buff logbook, many bills and MOTs Outstanding example of a much loved and well maintained car, upgraded for modern long distance touring. Original rhd export model, started life in Singapore, Heritage Certificate to verify. Professional photographic restoration and bare metal respray in 1988 and again in 2005 when colour was changed to brg, bodywork remains in great condition which is a testament to the quality of the workmanship, engine rebuilt by Oselli in 1989 for improved reliability and performance, gearbox and suspension rebuilt and rear end fitted with telescopic shock absorbers, Kenlowe fan added. Only about 10,000 miles since, in that time has been further improved by unleaded head, balanced and modified crankshaft, high torque starter, stainless exhaust, inertia seat belts, oil cooler, new hood, tonneau and hood covers, carpets. Benefits also from overdrive, wire wheels, a large history file with earl