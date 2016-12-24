car description

Triumph TR3A, year 1962.

Colour red with a black leather interior, black carpet and a black tonneau cover.

This fantastic Triumph TR 3a is in very good condition and the car drives and steers perfectly!

The open driving experience is magnificent!

The car features chrome wire wheels, overdrive, an electric cooling-fan, and modified steering gear (more precise and much lighter steering).

This Triumph TR 3a offers the British sports-car feeling in abundance!



We speak Dutch, English , German and French.

Our cars can be delivered with Dutch, German or Belgium registration.

We can assist with the French registration.

Transport to your door is possible.

We have our own workshop facility with 25 years experience with classic cars.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3zz__MmrUE

