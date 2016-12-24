loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Triumph TR3A

Compare this car
€33,500 (£29,868.60)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Triumph TR3A, year 1962.
Colour red with a black leather interior, black carpet and a black tonneau cover.
This fantastic Triumph TR 3a is in very good condition and the car drives and steers perfectly!
The open driving experience is magnificent!
The car features chrome wire wheels, overdrive, an electric cooling-fan, and modified steering gear (more precise and much lighter steering).
This Triumph TR 3a offers the British sports-car feeling in abundance!

We speak Dutch, English , German and French.
Our cars can be delivered with Dutch, German or Belgium registration.
We can assist with the French registration.
Transport to your door is possible.
We have our own workshop facility with 25 years experience with classic cars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3zz__MmrUE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223135
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > TR3A
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1962
  • Power
    111 hp
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.1
Email Dealer >>

Bonnetstraat 33
Ede, 6718 XN, Ede
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed