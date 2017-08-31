TRIUMPH TR3 WORKS, MILLE MIGLIA 1957

car description

SOLD TO THE UNITED KINGDOM Brand Triumph Type TR3 Works Color Beige/Red Interior Red Year of build 1956 Price Sold In February 1956, SHP 520 started live as standard production car. The car was specified in Beige with a Vermillion Red interior. After the car was delivered, SHP 520 was immediately send to the special works department of manager Ken Richardson where it was prepared for rallying and testing by the factory department. It was used as a prototype for disc brake fitment and the GT conversion (door handles, hardtop and sliding sidescreen). The works department also installed a overdrive which is still on the car. SHP 520 was completely restored in the beginning of the 90’s and still has its orginal “works” engine which has 1 3/4 inch SU carbs and a “Le Mans” type head. The original gearbox and the overdrive are still with the car and even the original commission plate is still on the car. So SHP 520 still is a full matching numbers car. It also carries its original special products number from the works. These brassplates are unique and very rare for works cars. The car still carries its original registration number (SHP 520) and the startnumber 300 which was the number du