Triumph TR3 Cabriolet 1957

Triumph TR3 Small mouth 1957 in excellent condition When you are looking for one of the best Triumph TR3 on the market, this is your chance. The restoration of this car was completed end 2014. Photographs of the restoration are present. The car has beautiful paint in colour Primrose Yellow and a red interior. This TR3 has chrome wire wheels and a chrome luggagerack. This classic english roadster has the powerful 1991 CC, 4 cyl, 101 HP engine. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.