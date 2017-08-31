Triumph TR3 B Cabriolet 1962

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Triumph TR3 B 1962 TSF nr. 263 of 530 built 1962 Triumph TR3 TSF. The Triumph TR3 was built between 1955 and 1962. In this last year they provided the 1991 CC engine with a fully synchronised gearbox of the Triumph TR4. Only 530 of the so called 'TSF' were built and this one was number 263. The car is in a neat drivers condition. The paint is neat and the interior is in a good older condition. The powerful and original 1991 CC 101 HP engine is in a good condition. So a rare nice car, perfect for driving the way it is and make even more beautiful. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.