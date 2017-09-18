Triumph TR3 A Cabriolet 1961

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph TR3A cabriolet 1961, overdrive, fully restored The Triumph TR3 is an English sportscar, built between 1955 and 1962 and was the successor of the TR2. This is a 1961 Triumph, fully restored in 2015. Paint in colour Midnight Blue, black interior with white piping and beautiful chrome wire wheels. The car has the 1991 C, 4 cyl, 101 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox with the, in that time, optional overdrive. The car also has a magnificent dark blue Sonnenland softtop. So a very beautiful, restored Triumph TR3A ready for lots of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.