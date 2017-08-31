Triumph TR3 A Cabriolet 1960

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph TR3 A 1960 British Racing Green, body off restored, better than new 1960 Triumph TR3 A Roadster. Between 2014 and 2016 the car was fully body off restored in Belgium. The car has paint in colour British Racing Green, wire wheels and a beige leather interior with green piping. Really beautiful combination and very sporty with the wire wheels in colour of the body. The 1991 CC, 4 cyl engine and manual gearbox are fully revised and are matching numbers. The engine has 101HP and in combination with the low weight of only 940 Kg and an improved case for steering gear makes this a wonderful car to drive. The car also has an aluminium radiator and a wooden steering wheel. Fotos of the restoration and Heritage certificate are present. Without a doubt, one of the best TR3 available on the market. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.