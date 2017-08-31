Triumph TR3 A Cabriolet 1958

car description

1958 Triumph TR3A. With no regards to the cost the car was brought in topcondition. Paint in colour Old English White, black interior, chromeparts etc. are all in fabulous condition. Even the 1991 CC engine was fully revised. The car is in Holland since 2000 and had only 1 owner since then. This car runs excellent. The car also has chrome wire wheels, black softtop, extra windows and a black tonneau cover. Heritage certificate is present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes.