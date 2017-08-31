loading Loading please wait....
Triumph - TR3 A - 1960

Photos Map

car description

Sold with U.S. title, proof of customs clearance and FFVE (Fédération Française des Véhicules d'Epoque) certificate Full previous restoration. This vehicle is not equipped with overdrive but the equipment includes the roof, tonneau cover and side screens.A mechanical overhaul is needed.The whole is overall in decent condition of presentation.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in the region of Paris.Delivery possible against a supplement.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421011
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Triumph > TR3
€15,501 - €20,151.30 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

