Triumph - TR3 A - 1960

car description

Sold with U.S. title, proof of customs clearance and FFVE (Fédération Française des Véhicules d'Epoque) certificate Full previous restoration. This vehicle is not equipped with overdrive but the equipment includes the roof, tonneau cover and side screens.A mechanical overhaul is needed.The whole is overall in decent condition of presentation.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in the region of Paris.Delivery possible against a supplement.