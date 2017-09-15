Triumph - TR3 A - 1959

car description

DETAILS- Inspection valid until: February 2017- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 18,000 km- Owners: 2- Colour: Sebring White- Engine: 1991 cc - 101 CVDESCRIPTION1959 triumph TR3-A, fully restored in October 2016 with original parts. Body and chassis have been treated through cataphoresis for durability and weather resistance. All provable with photo book and documentation. (Square) ASI Golden Plate approved and CSAI fiches, in Sebring White colour, black Interior with white piping, chromed wire wheels, Motolita steering wheel. Fitted with black tonneau cover as well as capote, original and removable side doors, wind wings, spotlights, original vintage LUCAS fog lights, additional cooling fan, overdrive. A car recommended for historical regularity races.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Rovolon (PD), Italy.