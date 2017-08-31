Triumph TR3 1961

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Triumph TR3 A 1961 projectcar A good base for restoration this 1961 Triumph TR3. Original Triumph TR3. Engine turns. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.