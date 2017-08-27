loading Loading please wait....
Triumph TR3 1958

POA
car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Triumph Tr3A 1958 projectcar needs full restoration Project 1958 Triumph TR3A. Car needs full restoration. Engine turns by hand.

Accessories

left-hand-drive triumph tr3 1958 restored rwd 2-seater convertible 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308209
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > TR3
  • Year
    1958
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

