Triumph - TR3 - 1957

car description

Triumph TR3 of 1957 in good condition.Valid inspection Always registered in Portugal. Rebuilt engine in excellent condition. Bodywork and paintwork are excellent (see photos). Hardtop, Soft top and tonneau cover.Everything is original. Restored to detail. Small body model, very rare. 1000 Miglia readable. Chrome wire wheels. No rust The transmission tunnel padding has a damage that can be seen in the pictures.The car can be seen in Matosinhos, (10 minutes from the airport of Oporto), Portugal.Bids do not include transportation or export unless otherwise indicated. To avoid disappointments, it is advisable to view the vehicle before placing a bid. To schedule a visit, please contact Catawiki.