1954 Triumph TR2

car description

The first production road Triumph TR2 left the Triumph works at Canley in August 1953; thereafter production was very slow for several months. Just 250 cars were built prior to 1954 of which only 50 stayed within the UK. At the start of 1954, production increased and TR2s began to dominate the home market. This was due to Triumph's determination that a reasonable proportion would stay in the UK, whereas MG, Morgan and Jaguar were mainly exporting. The early TR2s were sought-after mainly because of their performance, low running costs, availability and low price. Such was the success of the TR2 that in 1954 one entered the famous Mille Miglia event where it came 28th out of 450 starters and in the Le Mans 24 Hours of that year another TR2 came 5th in class. Both results emphasised the strength and performance of the cars.

Today we are proud to offer an excellent, 'long door', example of the marque. It is presented with British Racing Green coachwork, complemented by tan trim, sits on wire wheels and is supplied with a set of spare steel rims. First registered on 7th October 1954, it was kept by the same owner until his death in 1995. Between 1995 and 2012, the car benefitted from a