Triumph > Stag

car description

A real treat to behold, we bet there aren’t many who wouldn’t agree that our Stag looks like a fresh restoration, despite having been completed in 1991 such is its exemplary condition and quality. A credit to the team at Tudor Classics of Manchester with whom more than £26,000 was invested to make this the very best available.



The bodywork is very good, arrow straight and exceptionally well painted in a tasteful shade of metallic blue with what appears to be a light fleck in the paint. The interior is well trimmed in black leather, and the wood, hard-top, door cards and carpets are all in good order as well. Mechanically, the V8 engine which was meticulously rebuilt at point of restoration and performs as you would expect from such a car. It’s being mated to the manual overdrive gearbox is also an enormous positive in our opinion since we believe this enhances the driving experience considerably.



The restoration was comprehensive to the very last nut and bolt and is fully detailed with receipts from Tudor Classics, however, even before this restoration it is clear from the copious documentation from pre-1991 that this was a well maintained and cared for car.



This car really does need to be seen to be appreciated. Now offered with a nearly new canvas hood, hard top, and a large collection of invoices, receipts, old MOTs, plus the current valid to 5th January, 2018, inspections are welcomed at our premises in North Yorkshire.