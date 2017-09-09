car description

1973 Triumph Stag Mk2 VIN: LE21675U This Triumph Stag is a documented one-owner example, purchased new by Byron Webb as his personal car when his dealership, Webb Motors in Roanoke, VA, was a factory authorized Triumph dealer. Originally used for touring early on, and in recent years exercised only on Sunday morning drives to church, the 40,747 miles is original and correct. The Stag has spent its entire life in Mr. Webb's climate controlled garage, or on proud display in his dealership's showroom. Maintained since new by Mr. Webb's factory trained mechanics, it presents in stunning condition. Having received meticulous, almost fanatical care and maintenance throughout its life, Mr. Webb's only changes from the original specifications were non-invasive upgrades that included a dual oil and temperature gauge in place of the original temperature gauge, a Crane XR-7000 electronic ignition, and a Rimmer Brothers radiator. Such low mileage cars, no matter how well cared for, always need a good bit of fettling to get them back up to reliable road going spec. When we acquired this car an extensive diagnostic was performed, and all the outstanding issues have been resolved. Some of the maj