1972 Triumph Spitfire MkIV Excellent body and light blue paintwork New exhaust, fitted with hardtop, new softtop in boot Very good interior Good history Pretty Michelotti styled Spit, not dissimilar to the Stag, very well presented in French Blue with excellent body and paint, very good interior, only 3 previous owners, running well with new exhaust, regular work done as evidenced by the large history file, fitted with hardtop for winter motoring, hood frame and new hood, still wrapped, are in the boot. Guide price: £5,950 suitable for printing Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd