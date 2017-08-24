Triumph Spitfire MKIII Cabriolet 1970

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK3 1970, Old English White, in good condition This Triumph Spitfire MK3 is delivered in 1970. The MK3 has ‘Old English White’ paint in good condition. The Triumph is provided with een new roof and has also a removable hardtop. The Interior has black leather with a white rush. The dashboard of the Triumph has beautiful wood finish and a wooden steeringwheel. The original 1296CC, 83HP engine is technically in good condition. Because of the low weight ‘744KG’ and the combination with the power makes this triumph a very nice car for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.