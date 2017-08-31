Triumph Spitfire MKIII Cabriolet 1968

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK3 1968 overdrive, body-off restored The Spitfire was introduced on the London Motor Show and produced till 1980 by Triumph Motor Company. This is a 3rd generation (MKIII) originally delivered in Holland in 1968. The car was fully body-off restored between 2008 and 2012 in Holland and is in topcondition. Full photoreport is present. The blue paint is a great combination with the black interior and the wooden steering wheel. The 1296 CC engine with 4 speed manual gearbox with overdrive is completely revised. The car has a new black softtop, Minilite wheels and a sportexhaust. When you are looking for a Spitfire MK3 in Topcondition this one is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.