Triumph - Spitfire MK4 - 1972

car description

Original colour: Saffron Yellow (rare)Original engine and transmission;3 owners;Original documents and number plates from the first registration.It was only repainted onceInspection valid until: October 2019DESCRIPTIONCreated in 1972, sold new in Pisa and used only during the summer, always stored inside.In the last year the car was serviced as follows:New power brake kit;New brake kit with hoses, calipers and discs;total renovation of the transmission with new teflon bushings;new shock absorbers;new radiator with electric fan;new exhaustnew carburettors (not subject to inspection, new)new Toyo tires with balancing, alignment and steering alignment;new tunnel, it still needs to be installedfully restored control arm and steering column support;complete overhaul of the electrical system .The expenses amounted to more than 5000 euros, which are all documented with invoices for parts and labour.The car can handle any trip, it is excellent and fast. No repairs whatsoever, it was never damaged or crashed.Original iron Hardtop accessory in the same colour as the car. Original metal sheets, never repaired. Note:The soft top is in good shape and still original, it was repaired last year (see photos)The interior is still original (see photos).The car can be viewed and picked up in Pistoia (PT), Italy.