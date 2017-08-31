Triumph Spitfire MK3 Cabriolet 1968

car description

Triumph Spitfire MK3 1968 restored, wire wheels This in 1968 delivered Triumph Spitfire is fully restored and provided with a marvellous dark red paint with chrome wire wheels. The interior has the original wooden dashboard and extra comfortable seats with head support. This Triumph drives great and is ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.