car description

This is a trade-in car. The car will be sold as seen, against traders price. Triumph Spitfire MK3 cabriolet 1968 This Triumph was originally delivered in Holland in 1968. The Spitfire MK3 has white paint with the original black leatherette interior. The car drives, brakes and shifts gear very well. The car has valid Holland APK. It is a great car for the hobbyist who wants to drive next to giving attention to the car. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.