Triumph Spitfire MK3 cabriolet 1967

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK3 cabriolet, restored, in topcondition This beautiful Triumph Spitfire MK3 was delivered in 1967 with a marvelous new red paint and original Triumph wheels. The interior has black leather with white piping and a wooden dashboard. The car is fully restored and is in topcondition. The car has the original revised 1296 CC, 83 HP engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox. The car has only driven 500 km after restoration. Photoreport of the restoration is present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.