Triumph Spitfire MK3 1967

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK3 1967 overdrive British Racing Green Marvelous 1967 Triump Spitfire MK3 in colour British Racing Green. The car is restored and has beautiful chromeparts and wire wheels. This Triump looks very chic, thanks to the colourcombination with the interior. The beautiful beige interior has very comfortable seats and a marvelous wooden dashboard with chrome clocks. The engine has 83 HP and a manual gearbox with the popular overdrive, which makes the car drive even more pleasant. This is a chic and perfect driving Triumph Spitfire MK3, ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    415610
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > Spitfire
  • Year
    1967
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

