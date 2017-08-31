Triumph - Spitfire MK3 - 1963

Nice Triumph spitfire MK3 already very long in the Netherlands. VIN is 1/FC41451 L Construction year 1963, registration states around 1966.Paintwork is pretty, car is hard and not restored, brakes and drives good The Triumph has a 67 HP petrol engine and weighs 715 kg, wheelbase is 212 cm. There are still 1609 of them in the NetherlandsThis car can be viewed and picked up in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.
Aug 31, 2017
Nov 25, 2016