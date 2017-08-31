Triumph - Spitfire MK3 - 1963

car description

Nice Triumph spitfire MK3 already very long in the Netherlands. VIN is 1/FC41451 L Construction year 1963, registration states around 1966.Paintwork is pretty, car is hard and not restored, brakes and drives good The Triumph has a 67 HP petrol engine and weighs 715 kg, wheelbase is 212 cm. There are still 1609 of them in the NetherlandsThis car can be viewed and picked up in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.