Triumph - Spitfire MK3 - 1963

Nice Triumph spitfire MK3 already very long in the Netherlands. VIN is 1/FC41451 L Construction year 1963, registration states around 1966.Paintwork is pretty, car is hard and not restored, brakes and drives good The Triumph has a 67 HP petrol engine and weighs 715 kg, wheelbase is 212 cm. There are still 1609 of them in the NetherlandsThis car can be viewed and picked up in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands.

  • Ad ID
    414239
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Triumph > Spitfire
€10,000 - €13,000 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

