SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK2 1966 restauriert, overdrive This special Triumph Spitfire was delivered in 1966 and has had 2 owners since then. This Spitfire is fully restored and was provided with a beautiful new paint. Optical and technical fully restored. The original 1147CC engine, manual gearbox and differential are fully revised. This Spitfire also has the popular Overdrive option. It is a perfect driving Triumph Spitfire which has his original purchase invoice present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.