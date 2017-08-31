Triumph - Spitfire Mk1 Le mans - 1965

car description

Engine: 1147cc 4 cylinderChassis number: 1FC 65250 LOdometer reading: 5,044 KMUnique Triumph Spitfire Mk1 is perfectly restored and prepared according to Le Mans standard! With a truly unique, original 8-port cylinder head!With very much racing history, FIA/FEHAC registration and photo books with restoration photos.Including an extra set of aluminum rims with racing tires.The Spitfire is fully restored by B.O.M.B. racing, including the lacquer work. The original metal bonnet is mounted. The air intake is adjusted in accordance with the Le Mans Spitfires and at the sides additional grilles have been mounted. Of the hard-top the side windows and the rear window have been replaced by Lexan. All unnecessary Interior such as passenger seat, inner lining, door covering etc. is omitted for weight savings. There are also facilities added like, among other things, a roll bar, safety tank, power supply switch and fire extinguisher in order to comply with the current FIA safety requirements. The engine has been built by a technician in England according to the standard. It concerns a 1147cc engine with an extremely rare 8-port cylinder head (only 100 made) and two Weber 40 DC0E carburettors. The Spitfire has always raced in the class G8, historic GT cars, built in 01/01/1962 t/m 31/12/1965 and engine size up to 1150cc. With some minor adjustments, this Triumph is suitable again for the public road. Dutch license plate still present!Of course, this very special Triumph has some wear because of its racing history what ensures the correct patina! See photos.Technical specifications: Homologation No. 165 used the build the Spitfire, FIA class GTS8Overall weight: 685 kg (minimum allowed: 675 kg) Body:All steel body, except Hard-top and front valance: fibre glassFront grill modified to LeMans style (reduced air inlet)Le Mans style bonnet vents added to both wingsLaminated wind screen, lexan rear and side screensReplica Minilite wheels 5,5 x 13” + spare set (4) 1147 cc engine:Special 8-port cilinderhead in cast iron, flowed wrapping, dual Webers 40DCOEHigh lift camshaft, max power output 4R 92 DIN hp at the wheels (± 120 hp at crank)Special Cosworth pistons, connecting rods balanced and polishedTufft rided crankshaft, polished and fully balancedSpitfire 1500 oil pump (bigger), duplex timing chain, steel rockersModified ignition with Cooper pointsAluminum rear engine plate (saving 1,9 kg) Gearbox:GT6 gearbox, modified to fit in the Spitfire, non overdriveMachined housing (saving 0,7 kg), aluminum clutch housing (saving 8 kg)AP-racing clutch cover Cooling system:Full width aluminum radiator (own design) saving 5 kg, thermomatic Kenlowe fanAll aluminum water pump (saving 1 kg), oil coolerExhaust manifold wrapped, stainless sports exhaust, cold air box Fuel system:Facet electrical fuel pump20 L aluminum fuel tank (obligatory) Interior:Full roll-over cage from Safety DevicesCobra seat, 6-point Luke harness, aluminum firewallElectronic tacho 0-4-8 Braking system:GT6 braking system, tandem master cylinder, A/Quip hosesMachined discs (saving 0.6 kg each)Rear drums machined (saving 0.3 kg each) SuspensionAluminum front hubs (saving 1.5 kg each)Spax shock absorbers all around, poly urethane bushes all around2 sets of front springs (black for law, red for dry)Spitfire Mk4 type swing spring, solid aluminum rack mountings Diferential:Quaife LSD unit, ratio 1:4,11, machined housing (saving 0.7 kg)This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.