car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK1 cabriolet 1964 in beautiful restored condition This 1964 Triumph Spitfire MK1, originally from Holland, in colour Signal Red is in great condition. The car is body-off restored and in Topcondition. Photoreport of the restoration is present. The red paint is a beautiful combination with the black interior and chrome details. At the front there is the 1147CC, 4 cyl engine, fully revised. Drives great. The interest for the Spitfire MK1 is increasing, so it is not only a great car to drive, but a good investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.