Triumph Spitfire MK IV cabriolet 1972

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK IV Overdrive, British Racing Green This original Dutch Triumph Spitfire MK IV was delivered in 1972 in beautiful British Racing Green paint. The MK IV has the original 1296 CC, 63 HP engine and is fully checked in our workshop. Recently the clutch was replaced and the Spitfire was provided with a bigger radiator for better cooling. The Triumph is great to drive thanks to the manual gearbox with overdrive. This makes driving an even greater pleasure. The whole interior is new and has black leather with a beautiful wooden dashboard. This marvellous Triumph Spitfire is ready for a lot of pleasure trips. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.