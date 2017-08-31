loading Loading please wait....
Triumph Spitfire Cabriolet 1970

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MKIII 1970, original Holland car in very good condition The Triumph Spitfire MKIII was introduced in february 1967 and built till 1970. He was popular because of the little taillights. This car was delivered in Holland on 24 march 1970 and has had only 2 owners since then. Both the in-and outside are in a very beautiful and very good condition. The car has red paint, black interior, black cabrio top and original wheels. The car has the 1296 CC, 4 cyl, 75 HP engine and manual gearbox. This in combination with the low weight of only 744 kg makes the car drive great. So a very beautiful and technically perfect Triumph, ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

