Triumph Spitfire Cabriolet 1969

Triumph Spitfire MK3 1969 dark blue in very good condition The Triumph Spitfire is a light weight 2 seat english sportscar, introduced in 1962 at the London Motor Show. The car became a great success and was built till 1980. This Triumph is from the 3rd generation also known as MKIII. The dark blue paint, the chrome and interior are in a very beautiful condition. Due to his low weight of only 710 kg the 1296 CC 75 HP engine stands out. Drives great and sporty. The car has wire wheels, wooden dashboard, extra high beam headlights and a beautiful dark blue softtop.