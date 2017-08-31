Triumph Spitfire Cabriolet 1968

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK3 Wire wheels prime rose yellow 1968 very good condition This Triumph Spitfire was delivered in 1968 and has the original ´Prime Rose Yellow`paint. The cas has wire wheels and several chrome details. The Triumph has black leather interior with a white rush and also wooden accents like a wooden steering wheel. This 1296CC, 4 cyl engine has a manual gearbox and is in very good condition, ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.