Triumph Spitfire Cabriolet 1968

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire MK3 Wire wheels prime rose yellow 1968 very good condition This Triumph Spitfire was delivered in 1968 and has the original ´Prime Rose Yellow`paint. The cas has wire wheels and several chrome details. The Triumph has black leather interior with a white rush and also wooden accents like a wooden steering wheel. This 1296CC, 4 cyl engine has a manual gearbox and is in very good condition, ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  Ad ID
    415495
  Ad type
    For sale
  Category
    Triumph > Spitfire
  Year
    1968
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

