Triumph Spitfire Cabriolet 1967

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Triumph Spitfire 4 MK2 1967 fully restored topcondition 1967 Triumph Spitfire 4 MK2. This iconic english sportscar is fully restored and is in topcondition. The paint in the colour Brish Racing Green is a beautiful combination with the beautiful black interior with white piping. The car has the original 1147 CC 67 HP engine and manual gearbox. Together with the wheight of only 711 kg makes this a very nice cabriolet to drive. Complete photoreport of the restoration is available. So a fabulous beautiful Triumph Spitfire MK2, fully ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.