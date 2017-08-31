Triumph Spitfire Cabriolet 1966

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire 4 MK2 1966, originally Holland delivery in very good condition The Spitfire MK2 was built between 1965 and late 1966 by Triumph. This is a LHD Triumph Spitfire 4 Mark II in colour Old English White. Originally delivered in Holland on 13 July 1966 and has had only 2 owners. Restored in 2002 and in very beautiful and good condition. White paint, red interior and original wheels, a perfect combination. The car has a 1147 CC 4 cyl 67 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. Technics fully checked in our workshop and in great condition. The Triumph Spitfire is very rare, so when you are looking for a beautiful Spitfire, ready tot drive, this one is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.