Triumph - Spitfire 1500TC - 1978

car description

This original delivered in Netherlands and still registered Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC is in very nice condition. Both optically and technically this Spitfire has had a lot of attention. The car drives very well, still has Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection until 6/2019 and is because of the included (rare) hardtop well drivable in all weather conditions. The gearbox has an electric overdrive on the 3rd and 4th gear thus driving is even more pleasant. There is a lot of technical work done so that the new owner can actually just drive away. The interior is very neat and the car is equipped with a tonneau cover and a separate convertible top with a black or with a beige cover. The paint is also good with a small damage here and there (including a restored scratch on side front screen). Spitfires in this good condition don't you come across often.This Spitfire can be viewed and picked up in Bussum, the Netherlands.