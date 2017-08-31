Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC cabriolet 1975

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC 1975 in very good condition This is an originally in Holland in 1975 delivered Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC. The car has beautiful British Racing Green paint and marvellous chromeparts. Technics fully restored in our workshop. That’s why the 1493CC, 75 HP engine is in very good condition. The Spitfire drives perfect and feels very sporty. The interior has black leather and is very comfortable. The beautiful dashboard has woodparts and chrome clocks. This Triumph drives really great and is ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.