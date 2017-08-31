loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC 1979

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC 1979, overdrive, body-off restored A magnificent and body-off restored 1979 Triumph Spitfire. The car has the beautiful Inca yellow paint. The interior has black leather and a marvelous wooden dashboard. This Triumph has the original, revised 1493 CC engine and manual gearbox with overdrive. A really beautiful Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC. Full photoreport of the restoration is present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive triumph spitfire 1500 tc 1979 yellow black-leather manual overdrive restored leather black-interior rwd 2-seater convertible 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416278
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > Spitfire
  • Year
    1979
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!