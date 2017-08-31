car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC 1979, overdrive, body-off restored A magnificent and body-off restored 1979 Triumph Spitfire. The car has the beautiful Inca yellow paint. The interior has black leather and a marvelous wooden dashboard. This Triumph has the original, revised 1493 CC engine and manual gearbox with overdrive. A really beautiful Triumph Spitfire 1500 TC. Full photoreport of the restoration is present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.